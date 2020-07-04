3600 Amanda Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This amazing property has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, game room, study, formal dining, and more! The home is also packed with upgrades such as recessed lights, garden tub, ceiling fans, tile backsplash, and more! Property recently received a massive make ready including fresh paint and carpet throughout! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $2,595 (base rent) + $39 (annual HOA fee is $468; divided by 12 = $39) = $2,634 total monthly payment.