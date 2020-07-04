All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3600 Amanda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3600 Amanda Way
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM

3600 Amanda Way

3600 Amanda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3600 Amanda Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This amazing property has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, game room, study, formal dining, and more! The home is also packed with upgrades such as recessed lights, garden tub, ceiling fans, tile backsplash, and more! Property recently received a massive make ready including fresh paint and carpet throughout! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $2,595 (base rent) + $39 (annual HOA fee is $468; divided by 12 = $39) = $2,634 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Amanda Way have any available units?
3600 Amanda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Amanda Way have?
Some of 3600 Amanda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Amanda Way currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Amanda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Amanda Way pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Amanda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3600 Amanda Way offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Amanda Way offers parking.
Does 3600 Amanda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Amanda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Amanda Way have a pool?
No, 3600 Amanda Way does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Amanda Way have accessible units?
No, 3600 Amanda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Amanda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Amanda Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center