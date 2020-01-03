All apartments in McKinney
3514 BROOKSTONE Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3514 BROOKSTONE Drive

3514 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Brookstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Don't miss out on this brand new beautiful home !! 3 beds, 2 baths House in Sherman 75092 TX. 2 mins drive to new Sherman High School, 3 mins to Herman Baker Park, 4 mins to US 75. Granite counter tops throughout, beautiful wood floors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, 9' ceilings, fenced yard. No smokers, Pets must be approved(small animals only with maximum of two per property and a $350 non refundable pet fee), Thanks for looking and for more information please call 903-814-7527.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

