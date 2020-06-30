3405 Longneedle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the most sought after 2 story single family home in Pine Ridge Estates subdivision is back in the market with updated roof, remodeled kitchen, new carpet throughout and fresh paint. Great location in McKinney offers easy access to Sam Rayburn and Eldorado. It’s a cul-de-sac lot, yet has easy access to major streets, shopping and dining destinations in McKinney. Open kitchen nook-living RM is perfect for cozy family time. Built in desk in nook. Cozy fireplace with gas starter. Master BR offers a large WIC. Master bath features jetted tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. An Office room and an additional BR downstairs, two bedrooms and an entertainment area upstairs. Fenced yard, perfect for pets and play