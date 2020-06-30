All apartments in McKinney
3405 Longneedle Lane

3405 Longneedle Lane
Location

3405 Longneedle Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of the most sought after 2 story single family home in Pine Ridge Estates subdivision is back in the market with updated roof, remodeled kitchen, new carpet throughout and fresh paint. Great location in McKinney offers easy access to Sam Rayburn and Eldorado. It’s a cul-de-sac lot, yet has easy access to major streets, shopping and dining destinations in McKinney. Open kitchen nook-living RM is perfect for cozy family time. Built in desk in nook. Cozy fireplace with gas starter. Master BR offers a large WIC. Master bath features jetted tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. An Office room and an additional BR downstairs, two bedrooms and an entertainment area upstairs. Fenced yard, perfect for pets and play

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Longneedle Lane have any available units?
3405 Longneedle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Longneedle Lane have?
Some of 3405 Longneedle Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Longneedle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Longneedle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Longneedle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Longneedle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Longneedle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Longneedle Lane offers parking.
Does 3405 Longneedle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Longneedle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Longneedle Lane have a pool?
No, 3405 Longneedle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Longneedle Lane have accessible units?
No, 3405 Longneedle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Longneedle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Longneedle Lane has units with dishwashers.

