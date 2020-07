Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Well maintained 2-story with 2 living & 3 bedrooms. Spacious bedrooms up with Media room that includes 2 large cabinets for additional storage. 2 dining areas with nice formal and open kitchen with walk-in pantry & utility room. Half bath downstairs. Den with brick FP. Master has garden tub, dbl sinks & sep shower. Nice backyard with trees. Walking distance to Winniford Park. Convenient location close to 75 and 121! Great schools !!