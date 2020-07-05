3120 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

Beautiful BRAND NEW corner townhouse located in the heart of McKinney close to grocery stores, restaurants and SR 121. Be the first to live in this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living area home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, Quartz counter tops, 5 burner gas cook top. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with the second living room or office space. Utility room is also upstairs for your convenience. His and her vanities in master bathroom along with a huge walk-in shower. Very large closet in master suite. Split bedrooms for privacy. Pamper yourself with the many upgrades and the freedom of no lawn maintenance.