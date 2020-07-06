All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:59 PM

3120 Blue Sage Drive

3120 Blue Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Blue Sage Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive have any available units?
3120 Blue Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3120 Blue Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Blue Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Blue Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Blue Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 3120 Blue Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Blue Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 3120 Blue Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 3120 Blue Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Blue Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

