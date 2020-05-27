3112 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

You will enjoy the experience of living in this like-new home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bath with plenty of family space. Open concept kitchen has 42-inch custom cabinets, granite c-tops, and stainless steel appliances! You will save a lot of money on utility bills by energy-efficient features includes gas tank-less water heater, 16 SEER HVAC, Radiant barrier. Conveniently located in the heart of McKinney near 121 and 75 named one of the Best Places to Live in America. You also have the walkability to the grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, Ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD.