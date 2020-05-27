All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:57 PM

3112 Gaylord Drive

3112 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Gaylord Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
You will enjoy the experience of living in this like-new home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bath with plenty of family space. Open concept kitchen has 42-inch custom cabinets, granite c-tops, and stainless steel appliances! You will save a lot of money on utility bills by energy-efficient features includes gas tank-less water heater, 16 SEER HVAC, Radiant barrier. Conveniently located in the heart of McKinney near 121 and 75 named one of the Best Places to Live in America. You also have the walkability to the grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, Ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
3112 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 3112 Gaylord Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 Gaylord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3112 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Gaylord Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Gaylord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Gaylord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Gaylord Drive has units with dishwashers.

