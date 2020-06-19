All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3105 Stone Forest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3105 Stone Forest Circle
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:40 PM

3105 Stone Forest Circle

3105 Stone Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3105 Stone Forest Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Newly renovated 2-bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhome (Village on the Green) is ideal for the modern ifestyle. Fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout the house. Two-story height ceiling living room has big windows and brand new laminate floor. Open concept floor plan is great for entertainment. Extra lounging area on the 2nd floor could make a great study or game room. There is also an extra storage room next to the roomy utility room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans for your comfort and new AC unit was installed 2019. Community pool and green areas are right across street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Stone Forest Circle have any available units?
3105 Stone Forest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Stone Forest Circle have?
Some of 3105 Stone Forest Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Stone Forest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Stone Forest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Stone Forest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Stone Forest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3105 Stone Forest Circle offer parking?
No, 3105 Stone Forest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Stone Forest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Stone Forest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Stone Forest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Stone Forest Circle has a pool.
Does 3105 Stone Forest Circle have accessible units?
No, 3105 Stone Forest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Stone Forest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Stone Forest Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center