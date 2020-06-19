3105 Stone Forest Circle

Newly renovated 2-bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhome (Village on the Green) is ideal for the modern ifestyle. Fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout the house. Two-story height ceiling living room has big windows and brand new laminate floor. Open concept floor plan is great for entertainment. Extra lounging area on the 2nd floor could make a great study or game room. There is also an extra storage room next to the roomy utility room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans for your comfort and new AC unit was installed 2019. Community pool and green areas are right across street!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
