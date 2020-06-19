All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 308 Brazoria Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
308 Brazoria Lane
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:05 AM

308 Brazoria Lane

308 Brazoria Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

308 Brazoria Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW home for the NEW YEAR! 2018 built home with 4 bedrooms and in Prosper ISD. Look no further than this adorable and smartly designed plan with master down, 3 bedrooms up, covered patio and spacious yard for pets or play. Superb white island kitchen with granite tops, stainless gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, views the patio and backyard. Master bath with garden style tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and generous closet. Iron spindle staircase, walk-in attic. Nearby at Coit Road, is the newest Prosper Rock Hill High School opening 2020. Energy efficient-see utility averages in supplements. Convenience to 380 and DNT, schools, shops and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Brazoria Lane have any available units?
308 Brazoria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Brazoria Lane have?
Some of 308 Brazoria Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Brazoria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
308 Brazoria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Brazoria Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Brazoria Lane is pet friendly.
Does 308 Brazoria Lane offer parking?
No, 308 Brazoria Lane does not offer parking.
Does 308 Brazoria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Brazoria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Brazoria Lane have a pool?
No, 308 Brazoria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 308 Brazoria Lane have accessible units?
No, 308 Brazoria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Brazoria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Brazoria Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center