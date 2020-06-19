308 Brazoria Lane

Amenities

NEW home for the NEW YEAR! 2018 built home with 4 bedrooms and in Prosper ISD. Look no further than this adorable and smartly designed plan with master down, 3 bedrooms up, covered patio and spacious yard for pets or play. Superb white island kitchen with granite tops, stainless gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, views the patio and backyard. Master bath with garden style tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and generous closet. Iron spindle staircase, walk-in attic. Nearby at Coit Road, is the newest Prosper Rock Hill High School opening 2020. Energy efficient-see utility averages in supplements. Convenience to 380 and DNT, schools, shops and dining!