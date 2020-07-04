All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3075 Willow Grove Boulevard
Last updated June 22 2019

3075 Willow Grove Boulevard

3075 Willow Grove Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Willow Grove Blvd, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than apartment. Gated 2 beds 1 and half bath gorgeous condo. OPEN layout for this condo in West McKinney! Home abounds with rich details & stellar finish out. Large inviting living area with spectacular view of beautiful greenbelt & expansive pond with water feature! Hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout ENTIRE home! Kitchen is well appointed with sizable island, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, dishwasher, & microwave! Balcony with a view off of Master Retreat & lush landscaping! It can be furnished for $200 extra a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard have any available units?
3075 Willow Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Willow Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3075 Willow Grove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

