3075 Willow Grove Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Better than apartment. Gated 2 beds 1 and half bath gorgeous condo. OPEN layout for this condo in West McKinney! Home abounds with rich details & stellar finish out. Large inviting living area with spectacular view of beautiful greenbelt & expansive pond with water feature! Hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout ENTIRE home! Kitchen is well appointed with sizable island, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, dishwasher, & microwave! Balcony with a view off of Master Retreat & lush landscaping! It can be furnished for $200 extra a month.