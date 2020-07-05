304 E Walker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CUTE CUTE CUTE!!!! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath cottage sits two blocks north of the Historic Downtown McKinney Square. This single story home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The inside is laid out perfectly for entertaining! The kitchen features renovated countertops, electric stove oven, and refrigerator. Bedrooms include ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Central HVAC air-electric and gas heating. The utility area includes front loading washer and dryer! New 6' Cedar Privacy Fence around large back and side yards. Enjoy sitting out on your back or front porch decks and entertain your friends. New exterior paint. No HOA!!!