McKinney, TX
304 E Walker Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:10 PM

304 E Walker Street

304 East Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 East Walker Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CUTE CUTE CUTE!!!! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath cottage sits two blocks north of the Historic Downtown McKinney Square. This single story home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The inside is laid out perfectly for entertaining! The kitchen features renovated countertops, electric stove oven, and refrigerator. Bedrooms include ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Central HVAC air-electric and gas heating. The utility area includes front loading washer and dryer! New 6' Cedar Privacy Fence around large back and side yards. Enjoy sitting out on your back or front porch decks and entertain your friends. New exterior paint. No HOA!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E Walker Street have any available units?
304 E Walker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E Walker Street have?
Some of 304 E Walker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 E Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E Walker Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 E Walker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 304 E Walker Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 E Walker Street offers parking.
Does 304 E Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 E Walker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E Walker Street have a pool?
No, 304 E Walker Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 E Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 304 E Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E Walker Street has units with dishwashers.

