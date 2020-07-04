All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3009 Gaylord Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3009 Gaylord Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:37 AM

3009 Gaylord Drive

3009 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3009 Gaylord Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This immaculate home is less than two years old and feels like new! Open floor plan downstairs and three bedrooms up! Roomy kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances! This home is energy efficient with a 16 SEER HVAC and radiant barrier to help keep living expenses down. Convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Stacy Road and walking distance to a grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
3009 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 3009 Gaylord Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Gaylord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Gaylord Drive offers parking.
Does 3009 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Gaylord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
No, 3009 Gaylord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 3009 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Gaylord Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center