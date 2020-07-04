3009 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This immaculate home is less than two years old and feels like new! Open floor plan downstairs and three bedrooms up! Roomy kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances! This home is energy efficient with a 16 SEER HVAC and radiant barrier to help keep living expenses down. Convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Stacy Road and walking distance to a grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD. WELCOME HOME!