3009 Gaylord Drive

Amenities
This immaculate home is less than two years old and feels like new! Open floor plan downstairs and three bedrooms up! Roomy kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances! This home is energy efficient with a 16 SEER HVAC and radiant barrier to help keep living expenses down. Convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Stacy Road and walking distance to a grocery store, pet park, APEX Centre, ballpark, library, and more! Children will attend the desirable McKinney ISD. WELCOME HOME!