3005 Decker Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3005 Decker Drive

3005 Decker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Decker Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Great Location on the southeast corner of Eldorado and S. Ridge Rd McKinney. Closed to 121, market street and shopping. Huge 2rd bedroom and Master bathroom with fully upgraded quartz counter top. Brand new energy efficiency Home with low electric bill, no yard cost. Beautiful hard wood floors, upgraded backsplash, countertop, SS appliance with gas range. exterior vent Gourmet kitchen. 16 SEER HVAC system, Radiant Barrier, and low E vinyl windows! this home is on the southeast corner of Eldorado and S. Ridge Rd. award winning McKinney schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

