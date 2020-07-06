2912 Kimbrough Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Home Sweet Home! Single story house in McKinney with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great open floor plan with lot of natural lights! Spacious Kitchen, living rooms and bedrooms. Wood floor. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity! Must See!



{Tenant to verify all information} Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click [Request Showing] to schedule showing.