Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2912 Kimbrough Lane

2912 Kimbrough Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Kimbrough Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Home Sweet Home! Single story house in McKinney with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great open floor plan with lot of natural lights! Spacious Kitchen, living rooms and bedrooms. Wood floor. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity! Must See!

{Tenant to verify all information} Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click [Request Showing] to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Kimbrough Lane have any available units?
2912 Kimbrough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Kimbrough Lane have?
Some of 2912 Kimbrough Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Kimbrough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Kimbrough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Kimbrough Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Kimbrough Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2912 Kimbrough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Kimbrough Lane offers parking.
Does 2912 Kimbrough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Kimbrough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Kimbrough Lane have a pool?
No, 2912 Kimbrough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Kimbrough Lane have accessible units?
No, 2912 Kimbrough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Kimbrough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Kimbrough Lane has units with dishwashers.

