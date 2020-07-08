All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

2821 Briargrove Lane

2821 Briargrove Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2821 Briargrove Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS home in sought-after McKinney! House is FRESHLY PAINTED and NEW CARPET in July 2019. UPGRADED GOURMET kitchen with granite counter tops, stone back splash, and stainless steel appliances! A BEAUTIFUL HUGE backyard with an arbor wood covered patio and a recently replaced fence! Recent upgrades are a Nest Thermostat, a new water heater (2017), a smart garage door opener (2017), recent roof replacement, full gutters! This house is perfectly located off of both Hwy 380 and US 75 allowing easy access to the whole metro plex! Pictures do not reflect the new paint. Home is available for lease from June 1st. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Briargrove Lane have any available units?
2821 Briargrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Briargrove Lane have?
Some of 2821 Briargrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Briargrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Briargrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Briargrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Briargrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Briargrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Briargrove Lane offers parking.
Does 2821 Briargrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Briargrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Briargrove Lane have a pool?
No, 2821 Briargrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Briargrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2821 Briargrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Briargrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Briargrove Lane has units with dishwashers.

