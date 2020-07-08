2821 Briargrove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS home in sought-after McKinney! House is FRESHLY PAINTED and NEW CARPET in July 2019. UPGRADED GOURMET kitchen with granite counter tops, stone back splash, and stainless steel appliances! A BEAUTIFUL HUGE backyard with an arbor wood covered patio and a recently replaced fence! Recent upgrades are a Nest Thermostat, a new water heater (2017), a smart garage door opener (2017), recent roof replacement, full gutters! This house is perfectly located off of both Hwy 380 and US 75 allowing easy access to the whole metro plex! Pictures do not reflect the new paint. Home is available for lease from June 1st. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners.