Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:13 AM

2817 Fair Timber Way

2817 Fair Timber Way · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Fair Timber Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
3bd.2ba.2 dining and 2 car garage. single story beautiful home. K.Hovnanian custom home. Slab Granite countertop, ceramic tile, breakfast bar and game room. Kitchen is open to family room with 42 inch cabinets and pretty backsplash. GE appliances, security and sprinkler system. Master bedroom with bay windows, garden tub and double sinks, separate shower and walk in closet. . Nice size backyard with covered patio. Radiant roof Barrier, newly fence and HAVC. Community POOL Great home in nice a neighborhood. CALL CSS AND GO SHOW.
NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED ON 3 28 19, NO SHOWINGS TILL FURTHER NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Fair Timber Way have any available units?
2817 Fair Timber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Fair Timber Way have?
Some of 2817 Fair Timber Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Fair Timber Way currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Fair Timber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Fair Timber Way pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Fair Timber Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2817 Fair Timber Way offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Fair Timber Way offers parking.
Does 2817 Fair Timber Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Fair Timber Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Fair Timber Way have a pool?
Yes, 2817 Fair Timber Way has a pool.
Does 2817 Fair Timber Way have accessible units?
No, 2817 Fair Timber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Fair Timber Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Fair Timber Way has units with dishwashers.

