2801 Grand Canyon Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Excellent MOVE-IN ready single-story three bedroom, two bath home located in Stone Canyon! With a Split-Master floorpan including a BONUS office accompanied by French doors for a private workspace, there is plenty room to move around and enjoy living, dining and entertaining. Large Master bedroom features wood floors, separate vanities in Master bath as well as a garden tub, separate shower and completed with over-sized walk-in closet. The backyard offers a private outdoor space with a nice deck, perfect for grilling, entertaining or just relaxing.