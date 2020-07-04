All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
2801 Grand Canyon Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2801 Grand Canyon Court

2801 Grand Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Grand Canyon Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Excellent MOVE-IN ready single-story three bedroom, two bath home located in Stone Canyon! With a Split-Master floorpan including a BONUS office accompanied by French doors for a private workspace, there is plenty room to move around and enjoy living, dining and entertaining. Large Master bedroom features wood floors, separate vanities in Master bath as well as a garden tub, separate shower and completed with over-sized walk-in closet. The backyard offers a private outdoor space with a nice deck, perfect for grilling, entertaining or just relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Grand Canyon Court have any available units?
2801 Grand Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Grand Canyon Court have?
Some of 2801 Grand Canyon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Grand Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Grand Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Grand Canyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Grand Canyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2801 Grand Canyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Grand Canyon Court offers parking.
Does 2801 Grand Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Grand Canyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Grand Canyon Court have a pool?
No, 2801 Grand Canyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Grand Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 2801 Grand Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Grand Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Grand Canyon Court has units with dishwashers.

