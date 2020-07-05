All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:43 AM

2776 Indian Oak Drive

2776 Indian Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2776 Indian Oak Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Wonderful updated home with 5 bedrooms with media and study area! Engineer hardwood floor in the living area at the first floor. Open living room with corner fireplace. Private master bedroom downstairs with bay windows. Brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, oven. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. 4 bedrooms, game room and media upstairs. Roof replaced and stained fence in 2018. Exemplary Prosper schools, walking distance to the elementary school. Community amenity center with pool, playground. Hugh backyard has a playground set included, plenty space to have family fun! Prepaid home warranty until 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Indian Oak Drive have any available units?
2776 Indian Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2776 Indian Oak Drive have?
Some of 2776 Indian Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Indian Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Indian Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Indian Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2776 Indian Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2776 Indian Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2776 Indian Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2776 Indian Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 Indian Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Indian Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2776 Indian Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2776 Indian Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2776 Indian Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Indian Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 Indian Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

