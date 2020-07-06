All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:02 PM

2717 Emerald Lane

2717 Emerald Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Emerald Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful & Well Kept 1 story home nestled in a quite neighborhood, close to all amenities, walk to school & park, minutes away from Hwy75, & Hwy380. The home offers 100% brick. Big FamRm, Open&Bright, tall ceiling, designer paint throughout. Kitchen has 42inches cabinets, C-tile in all wet areas & big breakfast nook open to the FamRm. Formal dining is adjacent to FamRm. C-fans in all rooms. Extended & Covered patio. WaterSoftener & Full Sprinkler.
Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Emerald Lane have any available units?
2717 Emerald Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2717 Emerald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Emerald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Emerald Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2717 Emerald Lane offer parking?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Emerald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Emerald Lane have a pool?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Emerald Lane have accessible units?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Emerald Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Emerald Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Emerald Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

