2714 Cheverny Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE 3.2.2 THAT HAS WOOD EXTENSIVE WOOD FLOORING, UPDATED CHEF KITCHEN, STONE FIREPLACE,OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DINING THAT WOULD ALSO MAKE A GREAT STUDY OR SECOND LIVING, FLAGSTONE PATIO AND WALKWAY, AND A HUGE BACKYARD WITH A AUTOMATIC SECURITY GATE. AC UNIT WAS REPLACED RECENTLY TO KEEP THOSE UTILITY BILLS LOW!! PERFECT LOCATION BEING JUST MINUTES FROM 75 AND 121. HOME IS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, HOME WILL GO QUICK!!

***owner does require minimum 640 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****