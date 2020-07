Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and cozy home, absolutely adorable!! Great location, near schools, shopping centers and new Baylor Hospital. Kindly maintained home with lovely curb appeal, cozy corner, elevated hearth fireplace! Extensive wood floors! Kitchen has breakfast bar and pantry. Recently remodeled to all wood and laminate floors and new bathroom tiles. Great back yard, with patio and beautiful fence. Added insulation in the attic! Two Inch Blinds throughout.