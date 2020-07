Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this spacious, open floor plan featuring high ceilings and a pleasing arched entrance. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large island with a breakfast area overlooking the sizable backyard. The master is located in the front of the home, with the secondary bedrooms on the opposite side. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants with easy and close access to 75.