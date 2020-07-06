All apartments in McKinney
/
McKinney, TX
/
2700 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:18 AM

2700 Glenhaven Drive

2700 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED, Gorgeous 1 story home with large living area, large bedrooms, master bed and bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub, fenced back yard, covered patio. ** Fully furnished. All the furniture - leather sofas, dining room furniture, beds and bed spreads, refrigerator, plus extra refrigerator in garage,etc as seen on the pictures are included in rent. Quite ideal for Corporate staff on a long tour of duty, or a couple or family that does not need to buy their furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2700 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2700 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2700 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

