2700 Glenhaven Drive

FULLY FURNISHED, Gorgeous 1 story home with large living area, large bedrooms, master bed and bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub, fenced back yard, covered patio. ** Fully furnished. All the furniture - leather sofas, dining room furniture, beds and bed spreads, refrigerator, plus extra refrigerator in garage,etc as seen on the pictures are included in rent. Quite ideal for Corporate staff on a long tour of duty, or a couple or family that does not need to buy their furniture.