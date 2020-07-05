All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 265 Plateau Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
265 Plateau Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

265 Plateau Drive

265 Plateau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

265 Plateau Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

new construction
parking
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
HarborChase is a beautiful new Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Mckinney, Texas. From the moment you walk into the warm and friendly community, you'll feel right at home with our signature brand of Texas-flavored Southern hospitality. HarborChase offers residents a loving atmosphere with personalized level of care and support with Amenities including: 24 hour nurse and care partners, Outstanding Dining experiences and venues, Fitness Programs, Diversified Activities, Events, Outings, and Transportation. Monthly 1BR rates start at $3695 and 2BR $5395 depending on floor plans, number of occupants and level of care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Plateau Drive have any available units?
265 Plateau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Plateau Drive have?
Some of 265 Plateau Drive's amenities include new construction, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Plateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Plateau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Plateau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 Plateau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 265 Plateau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 Plateau Drive offers parking.
Does 265 Plateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Plateau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Plateau Drive have a pool?
No, 265 Plateau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 Plateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Plateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Plateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Plateau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center