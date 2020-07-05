265 Plateau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking new construction

HarborChase is a beautiful new Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Mckinney, Texas. From the moment you walk into the warm and friendly community, you'll feel right at home with our signature brand of Texas-flavored Southern hospitality. HarborChase offers residents a loving atmosphere with personalized level of care and support with Amenities including: 24 hour nurse and care partners, Outstanding Dining experiences and venues, Fitness Programs, Diversified Activities, Events, Outings, and Transportation. Monthly 1BR rates start at $3695 and 2BR $5395 depending on floor plans, number of occupants and level of care.