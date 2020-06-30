All apartments in McKinney
2612 Aspen Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

2612 Aspen Drive

2612 Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Aspen Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful two story home located in desirable McKinney adorned with mature trees, skylights, and room to grow! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 living areas great for game room ! Large living area with brick fp make the great entertaining spot just off of the kitchen-breakfast nook. White appliances with light wood cabinetry in the kitchen, and ceiling fans throughout the home! Decorative trim and double doors encompass the carpeted study and neutral colors throughout help to envision this home on a clear palette to make it your own! Fenced in backyard is great for backyard BBQ's and coffee on the covered patio.
Public Driving
Directions:
121 North to Hardin North, Right on Aspen house on left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Aspen Drive have any available units?
2612 Aspen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Aspen Drive have?
Some of 2612 Aspen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Aspen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Aspen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Aspen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2612 Aspen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Aspen Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Aspen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Aspen Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Aspen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Aspen Drive has units with dishwashers.

