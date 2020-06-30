2612 Aspen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful two story home located in desirable McKinney adorned with mature trees, skylights, and room to grow! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 living areas great for game room ! Large living area with brick fp make the great entertaining spot just off of the kitchen-breakfast nook. White appliances with light wood cabinetry in the kitchen, and ceiling fans throughout the home! Decorative trim and double doors encompass the carpeted study and neutral colors throughout help to envision this home on a clear palette to make it your own! Fenced in backyard is great for backyard BBQ's and coffee on the covered patio.

Directions:

121 North to Hardin North, Right on Aspen house on left.