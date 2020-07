Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful light and bright 3 bed 2 bath home located in Highpointe! The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and all new paint! The kitchen features a center island with cook-top, built-in wine-rack, brand new granite counter tops and double ovens! Large master en-suite boasts a soaking tub with a separate shower and dual vanity. The spacious yard is great for family entertaining and includes a custom built storage shed!