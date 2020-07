Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super cute well maintained home. Feels bigger than the square feet listed. Kitchen over looks fenced backyard and Large family room. Eat in kitchen with space enough for 6 person table. Huge pantry and laundry room. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Great location near collin college, and all the shopping at 380 and 75. Quick access to 75! Comes with refrigerator! Walk to elementary and very close to Junior and High School. Agent is owner. Credit over 650, pets on case by case basis.