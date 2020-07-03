All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2509 Dog Leg Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2509 Dog Leg Trail
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:14 AM

2509 Dog Leg Trail

2509 Dog Leg Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2509 Dog Leg Trl, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has an exceptional appeal from the moment you arrive! Attractive brick is enhanced with stone and cedar garage doors, stone edged flower beds and nice landscaping. Inside, the two story plan offers great spaces and features for today's lifestyle. The home includes a family room, game room, and two dining areas. The downstairs master suite with sitting area is spacious with a lovely Jacuzzi bath. Three additional upstairs bedrooms and a hall bath are available for family and guests. A powder bath, utility room and two car garage complete the plan. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Pictures are worth a thousand words.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Dog Leg Trail have any available units?
2509 Dog Leg Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Dog Leg Trail have?
Some of 2509 Dog Leg Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Dog Leg Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Dog Leg Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Dog Leg Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Dog Leg Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Dog Leg Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Dog Leg Trail offers parking.
Does 2509 Dog Leg Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Dog Leg Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Dog Leg Trail have a pool?
No, 2509 Dog Leg Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Dog Leg Trail have accessible units?
No, 2509 Dog Leg Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Dog Leg Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Dog Leg Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center