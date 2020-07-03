2509 Dog Leg Trail

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has an exceptional appeal from the moment you arrive! Attractive brick is enhanced with stone and cedar garage doors, stone edged flower beds and nice landscaping. Inside, the two story plan offers great spaces and features for today's lifestyle. The home includes a family room, game room, and two dining areas. The downstairs master suite with sitting area is spacious with a lovely Jacuzzi bath. Three additional upstairs bedrooms and a hall bath are available for family and guests. A powder bath, utility room and two car garage complete the plan. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Pictures are worth a thousand words.