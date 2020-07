Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Spacious home in President's Point, McKinney with big backyard and covered patio. Open floor plan greets you as you enter. New wood floor in study and family room. Big kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Family room has fireplace and new flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs with master split off for privacy. Game room upstairs is huge, perfect for pool table or entertainment play area. Great location, close to shops and restaurants. Schedule a tour today.