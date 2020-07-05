2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

3 bedrooms 2 baths plus study in highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch. The community offers many events for residents to enjoy and numerous amenities, like a beach pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, parks, and playgrounds. You can paddleboat and sailboat in Stonebridge Lake or do some catch and release fishing at a number of stocked lakes and ponds. This property is in a great location in close proximity to Wolford Elementry school, Evans Middle school, Gabe Nesbitt Park, and golf courses. The beautiful corner lot house has high ceilings, new flooring in dining, family room, and all hallways, new carpet in all bedrooms and study, fresh paint throughout, new quartz kitchen countertops, and large backyard.