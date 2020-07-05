All apartments in McKinney
2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive

Location

2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedrooms 2 baths plus study in highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch. The community offers many events for residents to enjoy and numerous amenities, like a beach pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, parks, and playgrounds. You can paddleboat and sailboat in Stonebridge Lake or do some catch and release fishing at a number of stocked lakes and ponds. This property is in a great location in close proximity to Wolford Elementry school, Evans Middle school, Gabe Nesbitt Park, and golf courses. The beautiful corner lot house has high ceilings, new flooring in dining, family room, and all hallways, new carpet in all bedrooms and study, fresh paint throughout, new quartz kitchen countertops, and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have any available units?
2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Palo Duro Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

