Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace

The office can be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. Split bedrooms, separate living room, dining room, and breakfast nook area, family room with decorative fireplace. Utility room front load washer only, closets shelf on top, two car garage, wood flooring. This community includes Summit View lake with fishing dock, a community pool, and walking trails. Pet accepted on a case by case bases.