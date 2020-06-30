All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2424 Chapel Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2424 Chapel Oaks
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

2424 Chapel Oaks

2424 Chapel Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2424 Chapel Oaks Dr, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Looking for a GORGEOUS home? This one has it all! BRAND NEW 4BR home centrally located in McKinney featuring hardwood floors & luxurious designer finishes! Fantastic floor plan w- secondary bed & bath downstairs, private STUDY, 2 DINING areas & an oversized kitchen w-island overlooking the family rm. Large master suite boasts spa-inspired bathroom w- quartz countertops, decorative tile, and huge walk-in shower w- dual shower heads & walk-thru access to utility rm. Fun awaits in the upstairs GAME ROOM & 2 secondary bedrooms w- bath. Entertain w-ease on your covered patio in the Texas-sized back yard. Zoned to top-ranked schools. Easy access to shopping, dining, HWY 75 & 121. Incl. Washer-Dryer & Refrigerator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Chapel Oaks have any available units?
2424 Chapel Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Chapel Oaks have?
Some of 2424 Chapel Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Chapel Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Chapel Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Chapel Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Chapel Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2424 Chapel Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Chapel Oaks offers parking.
Does 2424 Chapel Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Chapel Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Chapel Oaks have a pool?
No, 2424 Chapel Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Chapel Oaks have accessible units?
No, 2424 Chapel Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Chapel Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Chapel Oaks has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center