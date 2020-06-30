2424 Chapel Oaks

Amenities

Looking for a GORGEOUS home? This one has it all! BRAND NEW 4BR home centrally located in McKinney featuring hardwood floors & luxurious designer finishes! Fantastic floor plan w- secondary bed & bath downstairs, private STUDY, 2 DINING areas & an oversized kitchen w-island overlooking the family rm. Large master suite boasts spa-inspired bathroom w- quartz countertops, decorative tile, and huge walk-in shower w- dual shower heads & walk-thru access to utility rm. Fun awaits in the upstairs GAME ROOM & 2 secondary bedrooms w- bath. Entertain w-ease on your covered patio in the Texas-sized back yard. Zoned to top-ranked schools. Easy access to shopping, dining, HWY 75 & 121. Incl. Washer-Dryer & Refrigerator!