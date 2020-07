Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Make yourself at home in this beautiful 1 story, 4 bedrooms, home. Island kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, gas range for the gourmet cook, and opens to the family area. Split master with large walk-in closet with shelves, and garden tub. Wood flooring in entry through to family room. Excellent , ring system already installed. Excellent condition. Extra large yard. Community pool, fishing pond, and waking trail.