236 Fox Wood Drive

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with in walking distance to Boyd High School. Laminate and Tile through out dining and living room and a few of the bedrooms. Open kitchen and living with a cozy fireplace. Island in Kitchen. Refrigerator stays. Beautiful backyard with tall board on board fence. Walking distance to Boyd High School. Location central to all the shopping in McKinney