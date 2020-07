2306 N Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A KITCHEN WITH LIGHT STAINED CABINETRY, BREAKFAST BAR, ELECTRIC RANGE & MICROWAVE. KITCHEN, BREAKFAST, 2ND LIVING AREA OR FORMAL DINING & FAMILY ROOM FLOW TOGETHER FOR EASY LIVING. SEE THRU FIREPLACE IS LOCATED BETWEEN THE 2ND LIVING AREA & FAMILY ROOM. THE 14X14 WOODEN DECK OFF THE KITCHEN IS GREAT FOR COOKOUT & RELAXING. MASTER SUITE IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR & 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS & FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. UPDATES INCLUDE: CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, FRESH GREY & WHITE INT PAINT, LIGHTING FIXTURES & SPRINKLER SYSTEM. ** NO CATS** PETS ARE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS ** WOULD CONSIDER SHORTER LEASE FOR $1,750 A MONTH.