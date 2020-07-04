All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive

2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable, cozy 3-2-2 within walking distance to Frisco schools in Eagles Nest at Westridge subdivision. Open concept kitchen offers large breakfast bar plus additional dining area, wood burning fireplace, roomy pantry, & oversized double sink. Flooring in most of the home is a warm stained concrete finish. Custom built in book case in the living room. Community swimming pool & playground. Get to know your neighbors at the HOA sponsored seasonal events. Spacious backyard offers private fenced yard ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive have any available units?
2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive have?
Some of 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive offers parking.
Does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive has a pool.
Does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive has units with dishwashers.

