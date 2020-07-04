2301 Teddy Roosevelt Drive

Amenities

Adorable, cozy 3-2-2 within walking distance to Frisco schools in Eagles Nest at Westridge subdivision. Open concept kitchen offers large breakfast bar plus additional dining area, wood burning fireplace, roomy pantry, & oversized double sink. Flooring in most of the home is a warm stained concrete finish. Custom built in book case in the living room. Community swimming pool & playground. Get to know your neighbors at the HOA sponsored seasonal events. Spacious backyard offers private fenced yard ready for move in!