2300 Reston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Former model 4 bed, 3 bath home, 2 water heaters, 2 ACs, 2018 new roof, new fence, new sodded yard, award wining FRISCO schools, wood and laminate floors, brand new upgraded kitchen with high end granite, new range, new disposal and faucet, 42 inch upper cabinets, 3 full baths with new granite vanities, new paint, new garage door. Two bedroom downstairs and upstairs game room can be used for study. Extended patio for BBQ's. Close to shopping and school. Community pool. NO CASH application fees.