All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2300 Reston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2300 Reston Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:46 AM

2300 Reston Drive

2300 Reston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2300 Reston Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Former model 4 bed, 3 bath home, 2 water heaters, 2 ACs, 2018 new roof, new fence, new sodded yard, award wining FRISCO schools, wood and laminate floors, brand new upgraded kitchen with high end granite, new range, new disposal and faucet, 42 inch upper cabinets, 3 full baths with new granite vanities, new paint, new garage door. Two bedroom downstairs and upstairs game room can be used for study. Extended patio for BBQ's. Close to shopping and school. Community pool. NO CASH application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Reston Drive have any available units?
2300 Reston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Reston Drive have?
Some of 2300 Reston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Reston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Reston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Reston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Reston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2300 Reston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Reston Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Reston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Reston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Reston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Reston Drive has a pool.
Does 2300 Reston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Reston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Reston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Reston Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center