Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Like new beautiful 2 story home in immaculate condition! Open concept home with 2 living areas. Kitchen with granite, all stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Large living room with decorative gas starter fireplace and beautiful floors. Fully sprinklered yard with patio arbor with no neighbors behind you! All in highly desired Prosper ISD. Hurry this gorgeous home won't be around long!