2249 Canyon Point

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven Property Amenities parking garage

Highly rated Prosper ISD schools! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a private lot in the back of the neighborhood. Open concept kitchen features a spacious dining area, breakfast bar, ceramic tile, and lots of storage and counter space. Master retreat features an attached bathroom with separate garden tub and shower. Spacious+oversized backyard features lots of trees and a recently replaced fence and the lot backs up to a green space. Just minutes from major highways and close to dining, shopping and entertainment.