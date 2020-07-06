All apartments in McKinney
2213 Kingsdale Court
2213 Kingsdale Court

2213 Kingsdale Court · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2213 Kingsdale Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Close to shopping and easy access to hwy 75, 380 and 121. Home offers open floor plan and large master, separate from other 3 bedrooms. High ceilings, attractive tumbled tile flooring in living areas with carpet in bedrooms, single story home. Fenced backyard with back porch sitting area, grassed yard. Abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines is a must. No entry without facemask.
Information Deemed Reliable, not Guaranteed. Tenant and or Agent to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Kingsdale Court have any available units?
2213 Kingsdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Kingsdale Court have?
Some of 2213 Kingsdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Kingsdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Kingsdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Kingsdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Kingsdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2213 Kingsdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Kingsdale Court offers parking.
Does 2213 Kingsdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Kingsdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Kingsdale Court have a pool?
No, 2213 Kingsdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Kingsdale Court have accessible units?
No, 2213 Kingsdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Kingsdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Kingsdale Court has units with dishwashers.

