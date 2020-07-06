2213 Kingsdale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Close to shopping and easy access to hwy 75, 380 and 121. Home offers open floor plan and large master, separate from other 3 bedrooms. High ceilings, attractive tumbled tile flooring in living areas with carpet in bedrooms, single story home. Fenced backyard with back porch sitting area, grassed yard. Abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines is a must. No entry without facemask.

