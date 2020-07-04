2209 Martina Drive

Amenities

A charming home on corner lot opens to formal dining room and large study with French doors. BRAND NEW carpet throughout! The living room, with a beautiful brick fireplace, is open to spacious kitchen featuring lots of counters and cabinet space, large island with breakfast bar, gas range, and ceramic tile floors. Huge master suite boasts dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and massive walk-in closet! Also located upstairs are three big secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathroom, and game room! The large covered patio is a great place to relax or entertain in your big backyard! Across the street is a community pool, park, and playground. Great FRISCO ISD!