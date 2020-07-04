All apartments in McKinney
Location

2209 Martina Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
A charming home on corner lot opens to formal dining room and large study with French doors. BRAND NEW carpet throughout! The living room, with a beautiful brick fireplace, is open to spacious kitchen featuring lots of counters and cabinet space, large island with breakfast bar, gas range, and ceramic tile floors. Huge master suite boasts dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and massive walk-in closet! Also located upstairs are three big secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathroom, and game room! The large covered patio is a great place to relax or entertain in your big backyard! Across the street is a community pool, park, and playground. Great FRISCO ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Martina Drive have any available units?
2209 Martina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Martina Drive have?
Some of 2209 Martina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Martina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Martina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Martina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Martina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2209 Martina Drive offer parking?
No, 2209 Martina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Martina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Martina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Martina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2209 Martina Drive has a pool.
Does 2209 Martina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Martina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Martina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Martina Drive has units with dishwashers.

