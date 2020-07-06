All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2204 Malone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2204 Malone Dr
Last updated June 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

2204 Malone Dr

2204 Malone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2204 Malone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Lease in McKinney - Beautiful two story, 4 bedroom Home for lease in McKinney. This home is 2689 sq ft and was built in 2007 with a great floor plan. With 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs (including Master) and a large game room/den. The 4th bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs. There is a very open floor plan with a lot of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with a Stove, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave. It also has a large island with a kitchen bar. All the rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Large backyard - perfect for family entertainment. 2 car garage. The Westridge community offers excellent Schools, numerous Parks, Pools, Ponds, and Walking Trails. It is very close to grocery & convenience stores, many restaurants, churches, and major shopping centers.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

(RLNE4875680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Malone Dr have any available units?
2204 Malone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Malone Dr have?
Some of 2204 Malone Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Malone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Malone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Malone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Malone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Malone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Malone Dr offers parking.
Does 2204 Malone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Malone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Malone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2204 Malone Dr has a pool.
Does 2204 Malone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2204 Malone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Malone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Malone Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center