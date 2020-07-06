2204 Malone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Lease in McKinney - Beautiful two story, 4 bedroom Home for lease in McKinney. This home is 2689 sq ft and was built in 2007 with a great floor plan. With 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs (including Master) and a large game room/den. The 4th bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs. There is a very open floor plan with a lot of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with a Stove, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave. It also has a large island with a kitchen bar. All the rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Large backyard - perfect for family entertainment. 2 car garage. The Westridge community offers excellent Schools, numerous Parks, Pools, Ponds, and Walking Trails. It is very close to grocery & convenience stores, many restaurants, churches, and major shopping centers.



