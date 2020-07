Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

FRISCO ISD. Beautiful 4-2-2 with recent updates including a new roof, new wood laminate flooring, new carpet in

all bedrooms and closets, new paint and a new fence. Popular open floorplan features a formal dining, a large living room with a corner brick wood burning fireplace, and the kitchen with black appliances open to the breakfast area, living and formal dining. HURRY! Close to 121, 75 and 380. ***Brand new wood laminate flooring installed in the entire home.***