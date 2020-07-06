217 Gilpin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

What a great find in the beautiful city of McKinney! The owner has taken great care of this house since purchased from the builder in 2016. The downstairs study has a full closet so it could be used as a 5th bedroom. The floor open floor plan and functionality of the house are tops! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a large walk-in pantry, and beautiful granite counter tops. The master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom with a large garden tub surrounded by plantation shutters. The large backyard has a pool for the upcoming summer months and the pool service is INCLUDED in the rental payment!! Come look at this house before someone else takes it as their own!