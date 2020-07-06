All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

217 Gilpin Lane

217 Gilpin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

217 Gilpin Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
What a great find in the beautiful city of McKinney! The owner has taken great care of this house since purchased from the builder in 2016. The downstairs study has a full closet so it could be used as a 5th bedroom. The floor open floor plan and functionality of the house are tops! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a large walk-in pantry, and beautiful granite counter tops. The master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom with a large garden tub surrounded by plantation shutters. The large backyard has a pool for the upcoming summer months and the pool service is INCLUDED in the rental payment!! Come look at this house before someone else takes it as their own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

