Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Corner lot on a third of an acre. Completely remodeled, top to bottom. Contemporary design with private backyard patio and a second seating area in front. Professionally landscaped, sprinklers and drip irrigation. Extra large Master Bedroom and Bath with walk in Closet. Large closets in extra bedrooms. Walking distance to schools, playground and park. Shopping, Restaurants and the newest McKinney movie theatre.