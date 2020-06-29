212 Rustic Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A corner lot house. Like a brand new home. 4 bedroom 2 full bath and the fourth bedroom could be used a home office or study. Open floor with large living room gas log fire place wood like laminate floor newly installed in living and front bed room. Kitchen has island and beautiful granite counter top all stainless appliances. Refrigerator and dryer will be provided for tenant to use. Large backyard with covered patio. Community has Pool for public use. High ranking Proper ISD. Minutes to highway 121 and 380. Move in ready,