Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM

212 Rustic Oak Lane

212 Rustic Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

212 Rustic Oak Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A corner lot house. Like a brand new home. 4 bedroom 2 full bath and the fourth bedroom could be used a home office or study. Open floor with large living room gas log fire place wood like laminate floor newly installed in living and front bed room. Kitchen has island and beautiful granite counter top all stainless appliances. Refrigerator and dryer will be provided for tenant to use. Large backyard with covered patio. Community has Pool for public use. High ranking Proper ISD. Minutes to highway 121 and 380. Move in ready,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Rustic Oak Lane have any available units?
212 Rustic Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Rustic Oak Lane have?
Some of 212 Rustic Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Rustic Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Rustic Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Rustic Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Rustic Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 212 Rustic Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 212 Rustic Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 212 Rustic Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Rustic Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Rustic Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 212 Rustic Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 212 Rustic Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Rustic Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Rustic Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Rustic Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

