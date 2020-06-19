212 Fox Wood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Space abounds in this delightful 1 story home showcasing a vast and illuminating floor plan complete with 2 living areas ideal for entertaining everyone simultaneously. Filled with countless high-end updates like wood floors, slab granite, beautiful fixtures and recent carpet! Breathtaking kitchen home chefs will love, huge master suite with dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. The generous secondaries, large utility room, and amazing yard complete this impressive home. Premier location across from McKinney Boyd High School plus great community amenities like a refreshing pool and playground. Don't wait! You can be home for the holidays! 18 month Lease.