McKinney, TX
212 Fox Wood Drive
212 Fox Wood Drive

Location

212 Fox Wood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Space abounds in this delightful 1 story home showcasing a vast and illuminating floor plan complete with 2 living areas ideal for entertaining everyone simultaneously. Filled with countless high-end updates like wood floors, slab granite, beautiful fixtures and recent carpet! Breathtaking kitchen home chefs will love, huge master suite with dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. The generous secondaries, large utility room, and amazing yard complete this impressive home. Premier location across from McKinney Boyd High School plus great community amenities like a refreshing pool and playground. Don't wait! You can be home for the holidays! 18 month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Fox Wood Drive have any available units?
212 Fox Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Fox Wood Drive have?
Some of 212 Fox Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Fox Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 Fox Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Fox Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 212 Fox Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 212 Fox Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 212 Fox Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 212 Fox Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Fox Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Fox Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 212 Fox Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 212 Fox Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 Fox Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Fox Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Fox Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.

