2102 Oleander Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Completely REMODELED and UPDATED! Beautiful 4BR home with master up! Open and inviting floor plan with oversized backyard. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and a stone-featured breakfast bar in addition to a light filled eating area. Double pantry for extra storage space. Family room has travertine stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. All bedrooms are spacious with walkins and ceiling fans. Gameroom has lots of natural light and space. Master bath has garden tub, standing shower, granite vanities with makeup counter and has barn door feature. New carpet throughout. Walking distance to elem school. Close to schools, shopping, Collin College. Close to 380 & 75 - a perfect location!