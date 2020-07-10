All apartments in McKinney
2102 Oleander Way
2102 Oleander Way

2102 Oleander Way · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Oleander Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Completely REMODELED and UPDATED! Beautiful 4BR home with master up! Open and inviting floor plan with oversized backyard. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and a stone-featured breakfast bar in addition to a light filled eating area. Double pantry for extra storage space. Family room has travertine stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. All bedrooms are spacious with walkins and ceiling fans. Gameroom has lots of natural light and space. Master bath has garden tub, standing shower, granite vanities with makeup counter and has barn door feature. New carpet throughout. Walking distance to elem school. Close to schools, shopping, Collin College. Close to 380 & 75 - a perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Oleander Way have any available units?
2102 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Oleander Way have?
Some of 2102 Oleander Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Oleander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2102 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 2102 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Oleander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Oleander Way have a pool?
No, 2102 Oleander Way does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 2102 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.

