McKinney, TX
2021 Fleming Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:23 AM

2021 Fleming Dr

2021 Fleming Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Fleming Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Hidden Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 beds 3 baths in Hidden Creek! - Gorgeous 4 beds 3 baths in Hidden Creek! This immaculate home features professional landscaping & open layout. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen opens to living area that boasts a wall of windows & cozy fireplace. Master suite includes a sitting area. Master bath has dual vanities, over-sized shower & garden tub. Both A/C units and hot water heater have been recently replaced. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities, community pool, jogging and biking trails. McKinney ISD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4934140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Fleming Dr have any available units?
2021 Fleming Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Fleming Dr have?
Some of 2021 Fleming Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Fleming Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Fleming Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Fleming Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Fleming Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Fleming Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Fleming Dr offers parking.
Does 2021 Fleming Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Fleming Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Fleming Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Fleming Dr has a pool.
Does 2021 Fleming Dr have accessible units?
No, 2021 Fleming Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Fleming Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Fleming Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

