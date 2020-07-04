2021 Fleming Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 beds 3 baths in Hidden Creek! - Gorgeous 4 beds 3 baths in Hidden Creek! This immaculate home features professional landscaping & open layout. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen opens to living area that boasts a wall of windows & cozy fireplace. Master suite includes a sitting area. Master bath has dual vanities, over-sized shower & garden tub. Both A/C units and hot water heater have been recently replaced. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities, community pool, jogging and biking trails. McKinney ISD.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4934140)