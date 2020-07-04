All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2020 Indigo Drive

Location

2020 Indigo Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
**Lease start date 8-1-2020, available to show now **
Beautiful 3432SF , 2015 built, 2 story home with 3 CAR GARAGE and all the newest features, huge corner lot!! Home includes stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. It has 4 bedrooms with 4 baths, Game Room & Media Room. Two bedrooms and two full bath down. 3 CAR GARAGE, HOW TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*. Photos represent vacant home. . Tenant has lots of stuff, in process of moving out of country, Please overlook the furniture. Home will be professionally cleaned & carpet shampooed once they vacate. PETS CASE BY CASE (no more than 25lb),

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Indigo Drive have any available units?
2020 Indigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Indigo Drive have?
Some of 2020 Indigo Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Indigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Indigo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Indigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Indigo Drive offers parking.
Does 2020 Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Indigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Indigo Drive have a pool?
No, 2020 Indigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Indigo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

