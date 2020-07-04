2020 Indigo Drive

Amenities
**Lease start date 8-1-2020, available to show now **
Beautiful 3432SF , 2015 built, 2 story home with 3 CAR GARAGE and all the newest features, huge corner lot!! Home includes stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. It has 4 bedrooms with 4 baths, Game Room & Media Room. Two bedrooms and two full bath down. 3 CAR GARAGE, HOW TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*. Photos represent vacant home. . Tenant has lots of stuff, in process of moving out of country, Please overlook the furniture. Home will be professionally cleaned & carpet shampooed once they vacate. PETS CASE BY CASE (no more than 25lb),